Stepping back to ’90s with new north-east music event

A new 90s music event will be held in the north-east.

RE-LIVE will take place at the Thainstone Exchange in Inverurie this summer with the headlining acts now announced.

Pops stars N-Trance and world-renowned DJ Seb Fontaine will be wowing crowds on July 25.

N-Trance are best known for their 1995 smash hit Set You Free while Fontaine is widely recognised for his Radio 1 show.

He was also one half of the duo Reflekt that produced the dance anthem Need To Feel Loved.

The line-up also includes The Complete Stone Roses, a Robbie Williams tribute and a Britpop Essential Selection.

Organiser Russell Aitchinson said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this new event to Inverurie and the surrounding area. The ’90s are currently having a huge resurgence and we are delighted to have secured two original acts to perform.

“N-Trance were massive in the ’90s and everyone knows their hits, while Seb Fontaine is still one of the most popular DJs on the circuit and continues to sell out shows around the world.

“The Complete Stone Roses always put on a great show and along with all our other acts they will create an unbelievable day of ’90s and 2000s nostalgia.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now from skiddle.com

A shuttle bus service will run from Inverurie and Kintore town centres.