Aberdeen University Grads: Stephanie dedicates degree to brother

A north-east woman has told of her joy after becoming the first in her family to graduate from university.

After years of hard work, Stephanie Geddes, 22, graduated with a first-class degree in geology and petroleum geology from Aberdeen University yesterday.

Celebrating with her parents, a bubbly Stephanie said: “Me and all of my friends are just buzzing.

“We’ve done a lot of field trips together, staying with each other for weeks and months, and now we’re graduates.

“It’s good seeing them for one last time.

“It’s a little bit sad. I know all the girls and all the boys, we’re quite a close class, because there are not a lot of us and we’ve spent a lot of time together. I know everyone’s going to do well in the future.”

Stephanie will now be heading down to Manchester University to study a Masters in petroleum exploration geoscience, which is a paid year-long scholarship funded by BP. Stephanie’s older brother Cameron, 25, was also there to celebrate along with her parents.

And she said that her four years of hard work was all for him.

Cameron was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and had been unable to finish school and go to university himself because he is fed through a tube and has a colostomy bag.

She added: “He’s very clever but has just never managed to get through school.

“Today is for him as well, he’s the smartest in the family but I’m the only one who got it on paper to prove it.”