Step into Christmas: Walking challenge will help deliver letter from north-east to Santa

A north-east council has launched a new walking challenge to help deliver a letter to Santa in the North Pole.

Aberdeenshire Council‘s education and children’s services director Laurence Findlay and the head of education Vincent Docherty have launched the local authority’s Step Into Christmas event.

Pupils, their carers and families will be collectively walking the distance to the North Pole virtually – 2,300 miles.

It will run until December 14, with all kinds of walking counting towards the total, such as to and from schools, a nature walk with a teacher or walking with family and pets.

Active Schools mascot Archie is hoping to have his letter delivered to Santa, with the help of youngsters and their families.

Mr Findlay said: “We’re delighted to support our colleagues in Active Schools with their ‘Step into Christmas’ challenge.

“We look forward to following Archie’s letter on its journey around schools in Aberdeenshire and in reaching the North Pole.”

Each week, Active Schools Aberdeenshire will upload videos and information on the progress of Archie’s letter to Santa on social media