Step back in time: Torry Point Battery

The Torry Point Battery has stood proudly over the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour since 1860.

It was a vital link in the defence of the coast and waters during both First and Second World Wars – the latter seeing anti-aircraft guns and searchlights deployed.

After the war, with an acute shortage of housing, a number of families began to squat at the Battery before the local authority formally housed a large number of people there.

Today the scheduled monument is hugely popular for dolphin watching and has been used as the base for the RSPB Dolphinwatch programme from April to August.

Join us as we open our archives on Torry Battery.

As mothers and children gather at the gates of the battery, Aberdeen Harbour can be seen in the background, in this striking image from 1935.

The battery with fishing nets laid outside during the 1930s, underlining the importance of Torry for the fishing community.

The gateway to the battery, as it was 51 years ago as these walkers were pictured walking towards its iconic gateway in 1969.

Bidding for respite from the fierce seas, the Anstruther boat Contender comes past Torry Battery Point and into Aberdeen Harbour during a storm in 1983.