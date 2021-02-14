Show Links
News / Local

Step back in time: St Machar’s Cathedral

by Scott Begbie
14/02/2021, 12:00 pm
© Courtesy Roddie ReidPost Thumbnail

There is no mistaking the sense of sacred antiquity about St Machar’s Cathedral, standing in the heart of Old Aberdeen.

It has been a place of worship since the 6th century when it was established by St Columba’s disciple, St Machar. Legend has it God instructed him to build a church at a spot where the path of the River Don looks like a bishop’s crozier.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe