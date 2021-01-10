Step back in time: Skating on Duthie Park pond

The cold snap this week has seen the north-east hit with snow and ice… but not quite enough, yet, to see the return of a venerable Aberdeen tradition.

In past years, if the Duthie Park boating pond froze over it was a cue for people to get their skates on for some al fresco winter fun.

Join us as we step back to see how people have enjoyed themselves when Mother Nature creates a magnificent outdoor skating rink in the heart of the Granite City.

Harsher winters were more common in the 1940s and the Duthie Park pond was a mecca for skaters. The date of this photo is unknown, but it is likely early in the decade as the park railings were taken down during the war.

Skating on the pond was clearly a fun, social occasion for people of all ages, as can be seen in this picture, also taken during the 194os.

The 1970s saw a string of cold winters hit the north-east. But rather than staying cosy indoors, these kids took to the pond for some fun while it lasted in 1970.

It’s a bold move to take a bike onto sheer ice… but a couple of these kids thought pedal power was better than skating skills in 1978.

Duthie Park boating pond was frozen enough for skating in 2014… and an ideal opportunity for a game of ice hockey to break out.