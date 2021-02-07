Step back in time: Johnshaven

If you were to ask someone to describe a traditional, quaint north-east fishing village they would probably end up telling you all about Johnshaven.
This tranquil spot can be picture perfect, with its still-working harbour – home to lobster boats – and its fishing cottages with traditional pantile roofs.
The village is rich in history, too, dating back to medieval times, a story told in the Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Museum.
