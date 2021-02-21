Show Links
News / Local

Step back in time: Ellon

by Scott Begbie
21/02/2021, 12:00 pm
© Courtesy Roddie ReidPost Thumbnail

Ellon is a bustling, attractive town … but one with a long history stretching back into the mists of time.

Sitting at the point where the River Ythan was shallow enough to be forded, it was a strategic crossing point on the north-east, allowing passage between Aberdeen and Buchan.

A view of Ellon showing Market Street and the Buchan Hotel, taken in 1974.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe