Step back in time: Aberdeen Beach Bathing Station

Once, it was a landmark building on the seafront at Aberdeen, but today the Beach Bathing station is long-vanished, lasting only in the memory of Granite City folk of a certain age.

But from the moment it opened in 1898 to the day it closed in 1972, it was a mecca for generations of swimmers – young and old – flocking to this turreted, red-brick structure, with its distinctive soaring chimney which dominated the skyline.