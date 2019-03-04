Stencil artists confirmed for Aberdeen’s Nuart festival

Internationally renowned stencil artists have been confirmed for this year’s Nuart festival.

Hailing from Berlin, Oslo and London, the three creatives are among the first to be announced for this year’s popular street art festival.

Anders Gjennestad, aka Strok, The Dotmasters and Hama Woods are to bring their stencil talent to the city next month.

The Dotmasters, based in London, has acted as a producer, sometimes co-curator and artist for previous events, and was an intrinsic part of the early days of Nuart.

His work has featured in Banksy’s Cans Festival, and looks at media with what he describes as a British sense of humour.

The third artist to be confirmed is Oslo-based Hama Woods, who creates stensils which reflect greed and human consumption, and the effects they have on the environment.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It is a privilege to announce the incredibly talented stencil artists that will be taking part in Nuart Aberdeen in April.

“Anders Gjennestad, The Dotmasters and Hama Woods are incredibly thought- provoking artists and we can’t wait to see their vision on the walls of our city.

“Both the Nuart Festival team and Aberdeen Inspired have been working hard on preparations for the festival and we are looking forward to revealing more artists over the next few weeks.”

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “Aberdeen City Council is proud to support Nuart Aberdeen and underline our commitment to what is a vibrant and exciting part of our events calendar.”