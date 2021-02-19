Stena Drilling launches petition urging UK quarantine exemption for oil workers

An Aberdeen-based drilling contractor has launched a petition urging the UK Government to give oil workers returning from overseas a full quarantine exemption.

Stena Drilling said forcing workers to quarantine after extended periods away from home could be “extremely detrimental” to their mental health and wellbeing.

The petition, set up on Thursday by Stena’s Nick Anders, had garnered almost 8,000 signatures as of 11:30am today.

Stena hopes to reach 100,000 signatures, at which point it will be considered for debate in parliament.