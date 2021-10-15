STEM in the Park: Youngsters can watch STEM subjects headline in parks across the north-east

Youngsters will be able to explore science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) activities at a number of parks across the north-east.

Organised by TechFest and energy company TAQA, STEM in the Park will be putting on activities in city green spaces throughout October.

The traveling show will visit five different parks in as many days and is hoping to engage all ages with a number of science workshops.

Starting at Duthie Park on October 18, they will move to Hazelhead Park, Seaton Park, Aberdeen beach and finally Westburn Park on October 22.

Play equipment used to explain scientific concepts

The STEM in the Park sessions will make use of playground equipment in order to investigate scientific concepts.

Holding tight to the park roundabouts, youngsters will experience gravity and centrifugal force first hand.

No booking is required to attend STEM in the Park and volunteers from TechFest and TAQA will be on hand to guide and support throughout each activity.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest said: “TechFest is passionate about continuous learning, and showing not just young ones, but the whole family how we can learn about STEM through everyday activity.

“The last 18 months have been difficult, particularly for young people, and we’re thankful to TAQA for supporting this idea for families to work together to learn about science using outdoor park equipment.

“We’d encourage families to come along to the parks, work their way through our activities book and learn about science in a fun and engaging way.”