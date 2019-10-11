Steep increase in motorists caught by A90 average speed cameras

Drivers have racked up more than 4,400 offences on the A90 in just three months – the most recorded since the average speed cameras were installed.

New data from the devices between Stonehaven and Dundee revealed there were 4,402 offences between July and September this year – a steep rise from the 2,567 recorded over the same period last year. Total offences from the first nine months of the year have gone up from 8,146 in 2018 to 10,021.

Safety Cameras Scotland released the figures, which also showed 300 people were reported to the Procurator Fiscal during the three-month period and 1,889 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Speeders ordered to pay the £100 penalty have generated more than £1.2 million since the launch of the equipment in October 2017.

Politicians said the new figures raise questions about the effectiveness of the cameras.

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “The evidence appears to suggest that average speed cameras have not yet had the desired effect of reducing the number of drivers breaking speed limits.”

MSP Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, said: “While there was an initial drop in the number of offences, the numbers have since risen quite dramatically.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The £2 million investment in average speed cameras on the A90 has already helped to significantly improve driver behaviour.”

A spokeswoman for Safety Camera Scotland added: “Any increase in offences is disappointing, as we aim to lower speeds and in turn improve road safety.

“However, the recent rise is believed to be a result of operational actions and not solely driving behaviour.”