Video: Steam locomotive Aberdonian makes return visit to Granite City

A popular steam locomotive has visited Aberdeen again today.

Earlier this year we reported how the locomotive, affectionately known as The Aberdonian, was the first to visit the Granite City for more than two decades.

Our support crew have been working hard preparing Tornado for tomorrow’s train. We are now all ready for the first ‘Aberdonian’ of the summer season.

⚠️Please stay safe and follow the rules of the railway if you are coming out to see the train tomorrow. 🚂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/7AOyCJiDSS — 60163 Tornado (@60163_Tornado) July 31, 2019

Images shared online show the engine on approach to the recently refurbished turntable at Ferryhill this afternoon ahead of its return trip to Edinburgh.

And trainspotters in the region spotted The Aberdonian on approach to the city.

That be the one I caught as I was going to do an assist. 💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/QCYkU4OPkl — Gena Merritt (@GenaM44) August 1, 2019

The wee man loving seeing @60163_Tornado back in our neck of the woods again! pic.twitter.com/QeGfxf2MEr — Matt (@Matty_TEE) August 1, 2019

Before the refurbishment at Ferryhill, trains had only been able to travel as far north as Edinburgh, with nowhere available nearer Aberdeen for them to turn around and head back south again.

However, thanks to the dedicated hard work of volunteers from The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, a turntable near Duthie Park depot was restored with The Aberdonian the first train to use the turntable since the mid-1990s.