Video: Steam locomotive Aberdonian makes return visit to Granite City

by Callum Main
01/08/2019, 5:57 pm Updated: 01/08/2019, 7:22 pm

A popular steam locomotive has visited Aberdeen again today.

Earlier this year we reported how the locomotive, affectionately known as The Aberdonian, was the first to visit the Granite City for more than two decades.

Images shared online show the engine on approach to the recently refurbished turntable at Ferryhill this afternoon ahead of its return trip to Edinburgh.

And trainspotters in the region spotted The Aberdonian on approach to the city.

Before the refurbishment at Ferryhill, trains had only been able to travel as far north as Edinburgh, with nowhere available nearer Aberdeen for them to turn around and head back south again.

However, thanks to the dedicated hard work of volunteers from The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, a turntable near Duthie Park depot was restored with The Aberdonian the first train to use the turntable since the mid-1990s.

 

