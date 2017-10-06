Statues paying tribute to Aberdeen fishing heritage could be installed earlier than expected

Sculptures paying tribute to Aberdeen’s fishing heritage could be installed outside a museum sooner than expected.

Plans had been lodged by Aberdeen City Council for two statues at the Maritime Museum on Shiprow which would honour the men and women who lived, worked and died in the Granite City’s fishing industry.

And the sculptures could be in place sooner rather than later after it was determined they didn’t need planning approval.

Artist David Williams-Ellis has been commissioned to create the statues on behalf of the Fishermen’s Memorial Working Group. They will be of a man hauling a fishing net and a woman carrying a creel.

David said: “I’m really excited to get going on the two statues. They will both be made from clay before being cast in bronze.

“Work has started on a steel base for the sculptures.

“Both are going to be based on late 19th and early 20th-century images and it will be symbolic of the men and women who worked in the fishing industry in Aberdeen.

“It will take me around six to eight weeks per statue if I work on it five days a week to get the clay done.

“From there it will be sent to a third party who are specialists in casting statues in bronze. I believe this will take a number of months as it is a complex and time consuming exercise.”

David, whose father was on a minesweeper in World War 2 that had been requisitioned by the Navy from the Scottish fishing industry, said he hoped the sculptures would grab people’s attention and draw them into the museum.

He added: “I’m really excited to get started. When I saw they were looking for someone I thought it was something that would be really good and I could do a great job on.”

A total of 26 proposals for the statues were lodged with Aberdeen City Council following a design brief being issued in March.