Statue of football legend Denis Law too heavy for proposed location

A statue dedicated to Denis Law has been deemed too heavy for one of its proposed city centre locations.

Aberdeen City Council had suggested a space outside the newly reopened Provost Skene house as an ideal site for the statue.

It has now been revealed that the 4.5-tonne bronze statue is too heavy for the area due to the underground car park at Marischal Square

Detailed in council papers released back in May, bosses believed the statue would create greater foot traffic in the area and more visitors for the historic house.

The site had not yet been tested to see if it could bear the weight of the monument.

Speaking to the BBC, councillor Marie Boulton said: “We have looked at a couple of sites and unfortunately the weight bearing on top of the car park underneath, there was an issue over that.”

In light of this, the statue will be set up at a new location – on a pedestrianised area just off Broad Street between the Marischal Square office buildings.

The statue and granite base designed by Alan Herriot, the sculptor behind the Robert the Bruce statue on Broad Street, is due to be unveiled there next month.

Currently in storage in the Granite City, ‘Legend’ has already been built and depicts the football star with his arm raised.

The lawman

Nicknamed ‘The King’ and ‘The Lawman’, Denis Law is widely regarded as one of the greatest Scots to ever play the game.

Winning the Ballon d’Or in 1964, he is the only Scottish footballer to ever win the prestigious accolade.

Born in Aberdeen back in 1940, he studied at Powis Academy before being scouted by English side Huddersfield.

Moving away at just 16, it wasn’t long before he caught the eye of both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Signing initially for Manchester City for a then British record transfer fee, estimated to be around £55,000, it was years later he would truly make his mark on world football.

After a stint in Torino, which again saw ‘Denis the Menace’ break the record transfer fee for a British player, he returned to Manchester – but this time to the red side of the city.

The 81-year-old went on to have an 11-year career with the Red Devils and is widely acknowledged as one of their greatest ever players.

As one-third of Manchester United’s Holy Trinity alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, two statues in his honour sit outside Old Trafford.

In August, his trust announced that he had been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

Having received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017 – he features in a new hall of heroes in Provost Skene’s House, which reopened on Saturday.