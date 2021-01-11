More than 1,500 north-east residents receive business support from scheme

More than 1,500 people in the north-east have joined the world of business since April 2011 with help from a UK scheme.

The New Enterprise Allowance (NEA) gives money and support to assist entrepreneurs can start their own businesses.

New figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) show that in Aberdeen, 220 people who already had an existing business and 450 new-starts benefitted from NEA.

In Aberdeenshire, 310 people who already had a business and 550 others got NEA support over the nine-year period.

Candidates for the scheme must be over the age of 18, and they or their partner should be receiving Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance or Employment and Support Allowance. Those on income support, lone parents, sick or disabled can also apply.

The NEA scheme teams businesses with mentors who give advice and support.

Once a business plan has been approved by a mentor, participants can apply for a loan to help with start-up costs, and they may also get a weekly allowance worth up to £1,274 over a period of 26 weeks.

Mentors are also on hand through the Job Centre to provide ongoing help to develop a business.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “This remains a challenging time for families across the country but whether people are looking for a new job or a new source of income, there is hope.

“Our Jobcentre staff are there to help and can open doors to new opportunities, like the support offered through our New Enterprise Allowance. I’m calling on all the budding entrepreneurs out there to contact their work coach and discuss how to make their business idea a reality.”

Over the period from April 2011 to June 2020, more than 13,000 jobseekers across Scotland gained support from the scheme.

Across the UK, there’s been over a quarter of a million NEA starts by unemployed benefit claimants, which helps people turn their dreams and aspirations into a real start-up.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart added: “It’s fantastic to see tens of thousands of people in Scotland have benefitted from the UK Government’s New Enterprise Allowance (NEA) scheme since its launch.

“The UK Government are committed to backing jobseekers with ideas to start their own business. Starting a business is potentially life-changing and small business owners are the backbone of our economy.

“Encouraging entrepreneurship, helping people back into employment and supporting businesses are key priorities for the UK Government and will help drive economic recovery as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”