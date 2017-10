The struggling North Sea has been given a long awaited “signal of confidence” needed to bring back investment following the oil and gas downturn.

The industry was left reeling following the crude price plunge that started in 2014 and continues to hamper spending in the sector.

Trade body Oil and Gas UK warned in its latest economic report, published last month, that fresh capital investment was needed “urgently” in order to squeeze every last drop out of the North Sea.