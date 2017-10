Statoil this morning confirmed a UK North Sea discovery.

The oil major and its partners made an oil discovery in the Verbier sidetrack well in the outer Moray Firth on the UK Continental Shelf, proving a minimum of 25 million recoverable barrels of oil in the immediate vicinity of the wellbore.

The discovery is thought to be between 25 and 130 million barrels of oil. Further testing will confirm the value.