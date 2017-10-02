State-of-the-art new hub to be opened by First Minister

The First Minister was to open Aberdeen’s Innovation Hub today.

It is hoped the centre will address challenges in the oil and gas sector.

Aberdeen’s new Oil & Gas Technology Centre’s Innovation Hub brings together industry and technology providers to take concepts from initial inspiration to final implementation.

In the last six months, working in partnership with industry, the centre has approved investment of more than £12 million in 21 projects.

Visiting Aberdeen to open the new Hub, Nicola Sturgeon was to say: “The Oil and Gas Technology Centre has made fantastic progress since opening its doors in February of this year. The new Hub aims to be the engine for innovation in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

“The state-of-the-art facility will speed up deployment of new technologies to help unlock the full potential of the sector and cement Aberdeen’s reputation as a global centre for innovation and technology development.

“The hub’s potential is being embraced by an ever-increasing number of companies. They recognise its important role in addressing industry problems and exploring how oil and gas technology can be adopted in other industries, such as renewables.”

Luca Corradi, innovation network director at the Oil & Gas Technology Centre, was to say: “We’re delighted the First Minister could be with us today, to open the Innovation Hub. It will be a catalyst for new thinking and new ideas, working in partnership with innovators and oil and gas companies to develop technology solutions for industry challenges.

“The Hub uses the latest facilitation tools and techniques to harness creativity and turn ideas into actions. We look forward to working with schools and universities to create a programme to inspire a new generation of innovators.”

The Oil & Gas Technology Centre is a not-for-profit, industry-led, technology research and development organisation funded through the Aberdeen City Region Deal.