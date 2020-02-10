Council approve plans for new Aberdeen beef biltong business

An application to install a temporary building to house a small start-up beef biltong business has been approved by the local authority.

Plans for the site were submitted by Matt Smith for the premises at Unit Four, 1 Kirkhill Place in Dyce, and has now been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

The proposals are for a three-year change of use for the container, which will be situated in Dyce Industrial Park, currently used by an industrial print and signage company.

It is proposed that the site will be able to be used for the preparation of food produce.

The application form states: “This is a small start up business with a good future.

“Once the business is established it will relocate to a permanent building.”

The plans have been approved for three years.

A report of handling by Aberdeen City Council said: “The unit would be used for an industrial process – producing beef biltong.

“The product would not be sold to customers visiting the premises, but would be delivered and posted out.

“As the proposal is for a temporary building, it is considered appropriate to apply a condition limiting the permission to three years.”