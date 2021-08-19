Starstruck: Scottish Ballet returns to stage and screen with revival of Gene Kelly’s only ballet

After 18 months without performing to a live audience, Scottish Ballet will make its long-awaited return with the UK premiere of Starstruck, a revival of Gene Kelly’s Pas de Dieux.

The Holywood actor and dancer’s only ballet created for the stage is being given a new set of wings for its UK tour. Scottish Ballet will visit Eden Court in Inverness from September 30 to October 2 before travelling to Aberdeen and performing at His Majesty’s Theatre from October 7 to 9.

Created in collaboration with Kelly’s widow, Patricia Ward Kelly, Scottish Ballet’s CEO/ artistic director Christopher Hampson and designer Lez Brotherston have revived the original ballet and added a delightful new twist to the jazzy and joyful original.

Jazz meets ballet in Starstruck

Set in 1960s Paris, Starstruck recreates a world where jazz meets ballet, gods masquerade as mortals, and the stars align. The performance is set to Gershwin’s effortlessly cool Concerto in F, with extracts from Chopin, recorded by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Christopher Hampson said: “We are overjoyed to be returning to stage this autumn, to finally perform to live audiences across our much-loved venues in Scotland.

“Gene Kelly’s pioneering choreography and much-loved style influenced a generation of dance-makers, and we honour his creative legacy with this dazzling new production.”

Patricia Ward Kelly added: “It took over two decades for me to find the right home for Gene’s ballet, but I am certain now that it is in the right place and in the right hands… Gene would be very proud.”

Patricia will also talk about the life and work of the Hollywood legend – and how Scotland inspired him – in an event at Eden Court in Inverness this autumn.

Gene Kelly-inspired feature film to be screened later this year

Audiences can help bring the ballet to life as Scottish Ballet has launched a Fit for the Gods Costume Appeal, asking the public to donate to the creation of nearly 100 stunning new costumes, reimagined by Tony and Olivier award-winning designer Lez Brotherston. The funds raised will be used to purchase and create glorious 6os Parisian designs which will add lustre to Kelly’s energetic choreography.

Following the tour, Scottish Ballet will be on screen this autumn as they release the world premiere of their second feature-length film. Inspired by Gene Kelly’s iconic work in Hollywood, Starstruck will combine live performance captured with cinematic filming techniques, to create an immersive and theatrical experience.

Directed for the screen by Oscar Sansom in partnership with Forest of Black, Starstruck will be released in partnership with Marquee TV on Friday November 26. Tickets will be available in October.

Tickets for Aberdeen and Inverness stage performances are now on sale here.