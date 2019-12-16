Stars visit Aberdeen hospital patients ahead of Sports Personality of the Year awards

Two sporting stars took some time out to visit hospital patients in Aberdeen ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson surprised youngsters at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) before her appearance on the red carpet at last night’s awards ceremony at P&J Live.

More than a dozen patients at the hospital wrote to their sporting heroes to invite them to visit ahead of the awards ceremony.

In a letter to Katarina one patient said: “It would be such a delight and re-energising for everyone to have you visit as you are an inspiring heptathlete.”

Katarina, who won gold in the heptathlon at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha and represented Great Britain at the Olympics, headed straight to the facility after arriving at the city airport.

She said: “After receiving the lovely invites from the children at the hospital I really wanted to come and say hello.

“The staff here do a wonderful job and it’s great to be able to help bring a smile to the faces of the children who are having to spend a bit of time here.

“All the people I’ve met have been really nice and welcoming and I’m glad I had the opportunity to come.”

After speaking to the patients and their families, Katarina also challenged one 10-year-old to a game of table football.

Morgan Masson, from Aberdeen, said: “I managed to beat her and win. It was very nice of Katarina to come and visit us.”

The hospital staff were also thrilled one of the sports nominees took the time to visit their patients.

Tracey Mackinnon, staff nurse on RACH’s surgical ward, said: “Despite having a packed diary ahead of the event, she really went the extra mile to bring a lot of joy to the children in the hospital and that is very much appreciated.

“To have someone like Katarina come and visit is a boost to everyone here – especially the young patients.

“Their faces lit up as she went round the ward, it really did brighten up their day.”

Meanwhile, cricket star Ben Stokes – who went on to win the main award – visited the bedside of former Aberdeenshire professional Solo Nqweni.

Solo was struck down by Guillain-Barre syndrome – a life-threating muscle-weakness condition – in July.

The 26-year-old has since made significant progress.

WSX Cricket, the organisation which brings foreign professionals to the UK, said: “Thanks so much, Ben, for popping in to see Solo.

“You will never know how much today has meant to Solo and his family.”