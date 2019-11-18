Stars invited to Aberdeen children’s hospital ahead of Sports Personality of the Year Awards

More than a dozen children at a NHS Grampian hospital have penned letters to invite stars to visit them ahead of the BBC Sports Personality Awards later this year.

The patients at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital are hoping for an early Christmas present ahead of the sold-out event, which will take place at P&J Live on Sunday December 15.

One 15-year-old patient said a visit from people the children “admire and idolise” would brighten up their day.

Another letter, signed by Grady, adds: “I feel your visit could mean a lot and could put a smile on some of the children’s faces.

“I would hope that you would be able to tell them stories of your sporting achievements.”

Another patient, Amy, who was in RACH for a check-up, took the time to write a letter asking sports stars to considering visiting the children who haven’t been able to go home yet.

“As I sit here writing and waiting to be seen by my oncology doctor for my yearly check up, I can hear children screaming as they get their bloods done. It makes me remember how I felt when I was in the same position – out of control. The reality for me was that I spent most of my time in the hospital, not having fun like most children would be.

“I might be better now but there are still children whose reality is just as I described. I know that it would have meant the world to me to see some of my favourite sports heroes and even though this is not my reality now, I write to you to ask you to come and put a smile on their faces and give them a memory from hospital that’s not all about the medical things.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Play service manager at RACH Heather Beattie said: “One of the children had the idea to invite some of the Sports Personality attendees and the idea has grown from there.

“Some of the letters are addressed to individual sports stars, while others are addressed generally to attendees. Most of the children have said they’d love if Andy Murray or Lewis Hamilton could make time to come and see them.

“Others would love to see athletes including Katarina Johnson-Thompson and some of our gymnasts. We’ll just have to hope they see the letters and have time to come and say ‘hello’ – we have our fingers crossed.”

One letter, addressed to the recently-crowned F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton from a 10-year-old cystic fibrosis patient, said: “I think the children that have to stay in hospital would love you and other sportspeople to come and visit them while you are up in Aberdeen.”

RACH was recently the focus of a highly successful television series on the new BBC Scotland channel earlier this year with a second series recently confirmed by BBC Scotland.