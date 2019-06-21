Starbucks unveils plans for new Aberdeen drive-thru

Plans are being lodged to build a drive-through Starbucks in the Bridge of Don area of the city.

Kemble Estates, which owns the land on Intown Road, revealed that a planning application will be submitted to the council requesting permission to open the coffee shop.

The site, which will be around 1,800sq ft, will feature car parking spaces for customers visiting the cafe as well as a drive-through facility.

It will be built on land next to a new KFC fast food restaurant where the Glenvarigill dealership was previously based.

The building was eventually demolished in 2013 and the site has not been occupied since.

Michael Kemble, of Kemble Estates, has presented his case to Bridge of Don Community Council in the hope it would support the application.

He said: “We have been investing in Aberdeen for many years.

“We intend to submit a planning application for the second half of the site this month.

“This planning application will also be for a restaurant operation with a drive-through facility, and I am pleased to confirm that our intended occupier for this unit to be built on this site to be Starbucks.

“It is our belief that Starbucks would be a hugely positive addition to Bridge of Don.

“They intend to commit to the area on a long-term basis and they will create up to 45-50 permanent jobs, with ongoing training opportunities, acknowledged to be some of the finest in the business.

“It will assist in the regeneration of a site, which despite our best efforts has remained unoccupied and an eyesore, getting on for 10 years now.”

Concerns were previously raised about the junction between Ellon Road and Broadfold Road due to traffic building up on the dual carriageway on the approach to the McDonald’s fast food diner at peak times, blocking part of the road.

A member of the community council raised the issue of the road where the Starbucks could be built being a dead-end street.

Mr Kemble said full traffic management studies would be published alongside the application, which included a large amount of modelling using proposed footfall at the two sites, as well as McDonald’s.