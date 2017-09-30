Here’s where Starbucks is opening a drive-thru in the North-east this weekend

A new drive-thru coffee shop is set to open its doors for the first time tomorrow.

The new facility just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road at Blackburn has created almost 20 new jobs.

New images have now also revealed how the interior of the shop will look.

Manager Darren Bremner said: “We’re really excited to be opening our drive-thru store tomorrow, which has created 18 jobs.

“The team and I are looking forward to serving great coffee to the Blackburn community and any commuters travelling on the A96 in need of a pit-stop.”

Councillor Fergus Hood, who represents Blackburn as part of the East Garioch ward, welcomed the development.

He said: “I think it’s excellent news. It’s a fantastic new facility for the community of Blackburn and I’m sure it will be well used by passing motorists.

“People like to go out for a coffee and a chat, so it’s a great new facility to have.

“I think it will be a well-used facility and I will certainly be popping in there myself either on the way to or on the way home after council meetings.”

Cllr Hood also praised Starbucks for investing in the area.

He added: “It shows commitment from companies that they’re willing to make investments in the North-east and people are interested when new facilities come in and there’s a buzz about it.

“It’s sufficiently close to the centre of Blackburn that folk will walk to it as well as drive.”

Councillor Dominic Lonchay, who also represents the area, welcomed the business and the jobs it is creating.

He said: “The way I see it, all new business is good for Aberdeenshire.”