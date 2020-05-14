Starbucks reopens two north-east drive-thrus

Coffeehouse giant Starbucks has reopened two north-east drive-thrus today.

The Seattle-based chain made the announcement in-line earlier this week in line with latest government advice.

The branch on Aberdeen’s Wellington Circle and one in Blackburn opened to customers today.

They join KFC and Burger King who have reopened outlets in the city serving reduced menus

Starbucks will serve a “near-complete beverage menu”, however any food on offer will be focused on their most popular items.

The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority when we reopen on 14th May. We’re working to ensure a safe and clean environment aligned to government guidance is in place, so you can enjoy the Starbucks experience when you come in store. https://t.co/uCvaSyNmDC pic.twitter.com/7IlAY4Sg03 — Starbucks UK (@StarbucksUK) May 12, 2020

The new rules put in place by the chains allow all customers who pay using contactless method to visit the drive-thru.

Starbucks customers can also order via the Starbucks Rewards app so that you can order ahead of your visit.

Social distancing measures and extra cleaning protocols, including more frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact surface areas, have been put in place along with the introduction of plexiglass screens.