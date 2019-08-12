Starbucks in Aberdeen shopping centre closes doors for final time

One of the first Starbucks branches to open in Aberdeen has closed its doors for the final time.

Starbucks in the Bon Accord centre has permanently closed, with a sign in the window directing customers to a nearby branch.

As reported on Society Aberdeen, a sign in the window said: “We’re sorry, this store is now closed.

“However, another great Starbucks store is just around the corner at 2-4 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen, AB10 1BA.”

The American chain has five other coffee shops in Aberdeen city centre, including two on Union Street and two in Union Square.

Bon Accord centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “We continue to work with retailers offering solutions to suit the current market place, while delivering a thriving retail destination in Aberdeen.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Starbucks spokeswoman said: “We regularly review our store portfolio to ensure each of our stores meets the needs of our local customers while contributing to a healthy business growth.

“We can confirm that our Bon Accord store closed yesterday. We are grateful to all of our customers in the area for their loyalty over the years and let them know their nearest Starbucks store will be at Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen.

“Whenever we close a store, our priority is always supporting our partners (employees) through the transition, including offering them positions within the wider Starbucks business.”