Famous dolphin named Black and Decker returns to north-east waters after seven years away

A well-known dolphin called Black and Decker has been spotted by wildlife watchers in north-east waters for the first time since around 2014.

Black and Decker was given his name in 1989 because of his unusual dorsal fin, which help wildlife watchers identify him.

He was regularly seen around the Moray Firth, but was known to travel over a large area of the sea. In 1992 he featured in the documentary The Private Lives of Dolphins, and from 2002 he was regularly seen around Aberdeen and Tay estuary.

The most recent positive sightings have been around the Farne Islands between 2014 and 2016 and around Berwick-upon-Tweed in 2019.

This week the well-known dolphin was identified by Charlie Phillips from WDCS and Monica Arso Civil from the Sea Mammal Research Unit (SMRU).

Photos also show Crackers, a female born in 2009, and possibly her calf who was born in 2019.

The identification was based on a photograph taken by marine Scotland project manager of the East Grampian Coastal Partnership, Ian Hay, and a keen photographer who organised the trip with Andrew Buchannan from Stonehaven Sea Safari.

Mr Buchannan commented: “We are always thrilled to see dolphins, unfortunately we had to keep the Saturday encounter brief as the animals were feeding, we can usually stay with them for a longer time if they are travelling.”

Photographic ‘fin shots’ that show distinctive nicks and scrapes on the tall dorsal fins identify the animals. These are used to discover the range of an individual dolphin, but can also be used to estimate population size and the birth and mortality rates of the population.

It is believed that keeping track of dolphins is key to protecting their species. The East Grampian Coastal Partnership is calling on photographers to look back through their photos and send any images that may help.

Monica Arso Civil from Citizen Fins project explained: “Because one cannot survey the entirety of this population’s distributional range, SMRU launched a citizen science project called Citizen Fins in 2020, which combines research and citizen science photo-identification data of bottlenose dolphins, to help understand how the pattern of movements of bottlenose dolphins along the east coast of Scotland and into north-east England is changing.”

The project is looking for photographs of animals in areas not covered by SMRU and the University of Aberdeen annual photo-ID surveys, primarily south of St Andrews Bay and the Tay estuary, but also along the Grampian coast. Photos might have been taken from a pier or promenade or onboard leisure or wildlife watching boats.

Mr Hay added: “It is great that our images can be used to understand these amazing creatures.”

The images can be uploaded to social media with the hashtag #citizenfins, emailed to citizenfins@st-andrews.ac.uk or uploaded onto the Citizen Fins website.