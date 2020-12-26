Star cricketer Solo Nqweni hopes to return to north-east after recovery from rare illness

A star cricketer who was struck down by a rare illness has revealed he wants to return to the game he loves – and the north-east.

Solo Nqweni, 27, became seriously ill in July 2019 while he was contracted to Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, and was diagnosed with the neurological condition Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS).

The disease left Solo unable to walk, talk or breathe unaided, and he spent months in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before flying home to South Africa in January.

Now, nearly 18 months after he first became ill and thanks to regular therapy sessions, he is on the road to recovery.

Despite a setback earlier this year, where Solo contracted Covid-19, he is now able to stand unaided – and is aiming to be free of his wheelchair within weeks.

“I am going to therapy five times a week,” he said.

“Monday, Wednesday and Friday is physio and occupational therapy and I’ve recently reached quite a big milestone with that as I was able to walk unassisted on the treadmill for the first time.

“The next step for me is walking using a frame or a walker – I want to be able to use those to get about when I can.

“I’m not quite ready to walk without support yet as I could collapse so it wouldn’t be safe – a lot could go wrong.

“The goal at the minute is trying to get out of the wheelchair.”

He added: “I’ve also been working a lot on my fine motor skills and things like writing, because I have had to relearn how to do it.

“I can now send messages to people which is pretty cool and gives me an element of independence.

“I remember when I was in ARI and I had to ask nurses to text my family for me.”

After months of being confined to a hospital ward, Solo is desperate to make up for lost time.

He still has to have 24-hour support from a care worker, but he aims to be able to live independently within weeks, and revealed he plans to go back to college.

“It is nice to be able to be with my family and to be able to go and do things with them, rather than being confined to my home or a hospital ward,” he said.

“That is a major improvement for me as I wasn’t able to do that for a long time.

“Once I’m able to drive again and don’t need a care worker I really will be independent. Things are improving all the time – I can go to the bathroom and put a shirt on by myself now.

“Hopefully I will be able to live independently without a care worker in the next couple of months.

“I want to be able to go the gym myself by June or July – and I’m even planning to continue my studies as that will give me something to focus on.

“I’ve got a degree in economics and law and certificates in investment management and business development management. I want to do more though, so I will see where that takes me over the next few months.”

Solo now wants to use his experience of GBS to improve the lives of others, and is aiming to make a difference to those less fortunate.

He hopes to go into politics in order to improve the support available in South Africa – and plans to put his inspirational story into words in a new book, which is due to be published in the summer.

“Something I’d love to do is give back to cricket, and I’m hoping to get involved with a foundation that supports people with GBS,” he said.

“I’m in a fortunate position because I had private healthcare and access to rehab, but public healthcare here in South Africa is not as good as in Scotland. If someone who didn’t have private care got GBS here, they would likely not make it. The resources are just not there.

“I have thought about getting involved in government and seeing what I can do to help people that way, and I am working on a book which I’m hoping to have done by June. That’s keeping me busy when I’m not doing my therapy, and it’s really exciting to see it coming together.”

Solo remains in regular contact with his team-mates from his time at Aberdeenshire, and paid tribute to them for their support.

He hopes to one day return to Mannofield in person, and wants to pay a visit to the hospital staff who treated him in the early days of his illness.

“The guys from Aberdeenshire often message me. We have a group chat, and we speak on Facetime every couple of weeks,” he said.

“I have a lot of strong ties with people from the club and I’ve made friendships that will last forever. That is the power of sport – you build relationships with people from around the world.

“We do keep in touch and I am really glad about that. On the days I feel down, the guys push me on and give me the motivation and energy I need to do my therapy sessions.

“The support I have had, both from people in South Africa and in Aberdeen, has been incredible. I am very lucky.

“One thing I have learned is that when a person gets a disease like GBS, it doesn’t just affect them – it affects their entire circle. Everyone is affected in different ways because it is such an emotional, stressful and anxious time.

“My friends and family have stood by me at my bedside for months and they are still standing by me now. It’s wonderful to know I’m not going through this journey alone and I have people with me, both my family and friends at home and the people who are supporting me from Aberdeen.

“It’s been a test for the people around me and it’s proved just how deep their love is.”

Solo added: “A good friend of mine will be getting married in the next couple of years and I am desperate to get over for his wedding. While I’m over I want to visit the cricket ground and go to see everyone at the hospital.

“Hopefully I am able to overcome this and get to a level where I am able to play some cricket again. I definitely haven’t written that off. I just need to work hard every day and I know I’ll get there.”

