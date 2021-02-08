Star Cillian Murphy spotted at Portsoy port as Peaky Blinders filming begins

Filming is now under way on the new series of Peaky Blinders at Portsoy’s harbour.

The production team behind the BBC’s hit show spent weeks transforming the 17th century harbour ahead of filming commencing.

The Shore Inn has taken on a new look as the fictional Hotel Lalanne, while wooden cladding and outbuildings were added to other harbour-facing buildings ahead of cameras rolling.

Star Cillan Murphy, who plays the leading role of Tommy Shelby, has been spotted in costume at the harbour from afar.

Fans urged to stay away from set

However, the film sets are closed to comply with Covid-19 restrictions and fans have been urged by producers to keep away while filming is taking place.

A production spokesman said: “We wish to thank the local community of Portsoy for their welcome and generosity as filming continues on Peaky Blinders season six.

“We once again ask that members of the public please stay away from our closed sets to keep everyone safe and well during this time.”

The filming of the final series was originally planned for last spring but it was halted by the pandemic.

There was excitement on social media on Sunday night when star Murphy, who has also appeared in major movies such as 28 Days Later and Batman Begins, was reportedly spotted at the Co-op in Newmacher.

On Saturday, local MSP Gillian Martin took to social media to share in the buzz.

She said: “Some hyper local news that has lit up the Newmachar community Facebook – actual Cillian Murphy was in our Co-Op last night.

“Presumably on his way to filming Peaky Blinders in Portsoy. We’re thinking of getting a plaque made.”

Another social media user said “What better place to film Peaky Blinders

than Portsoy, looking forward to it.”

Director Anthony Byrne hopes to release the next chapter of the Shelby family’s journey in 2022.

In a statement, creator and writer Steven Knight said the show is “back and with a bang”.

He said: “We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

“While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

The production company has been liaising with Aberdeenshire Council since 2019 on the filming.

Various road closures and diversions have been put in place around Shorehead, Low Street, Shore Street, Lodging Brae and Barbark Street at points from now until February.

Tommy Bulfin, executive producer for the BBC, recently said he was “very excited” that filming had begun and promised a “fitting send-off that will delight fans”.

He added he was “so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen”.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said the “safety of our cast and crew is always our priority” and that they had been “working diligently” to get safely back into production since filming was halted last March.