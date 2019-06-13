Star Awards: Aberdeen council worker tells of surprise at People’s Champion nomination

An Aberdeen City Council environmental manager who “leads by example” has told of his surprise at being nominated for an award.

Steven Shaw, a 50-year-old Mannofield resident, has been working in different roles in the council for the last 20 years, and is one of two finalists for this year’s People’s Champion category in the Star Awards.

Steven goes above and beyond both in his job – which involves working with various groups to promote the use of the city’s green spaces – and outwith work, picking up litter in his spare time.

And Steven’s litter-picking hobby is one of the reasons he was nominated as he has collected 93 bags of litter.

He said: “I am very surprised to know that I was nominated, it is lovely.

“I am a big fan of community and staff recognition for those who have done amazing work across the city and to be nominated myself was totally unexpected.

“I am very lucky with the job I do, I have a great team, not just council staff – communities across the city and the school we work with now.

“There are always great things going on in the city.

“We need more and more people from the community to make a difference. We don’t have the same money but the demand is still high.

“We work with them but we cannot do it for them. We encourage and support and I would say that is what I enjoy the most.

“I believe if I am going to be encouraging people to plant things, to improve green space, tidy up the environment and to litter-pick, then I need to be leading by example and that is what I do.

“I do enjoy litter-picking in my spare time, it is an odd hobby. It is amazing how much you can pick up in an hour.

“I have twin boys and they come with me and they love litter-picking. It is really encouraging that I don’t have to drag them.

“I will keep going. It is not easy because we all have busy lifestyles and people sometimes just don’t have the time.

“We have an amazing city, we are spoiled. I do work at weekends and evenings to make sure community groups have that support.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Steven was nominated by his colleague Lorna Graham, a performance and development officer for operations and protective services.

Lorna said: “I nominated Steven because he champions the communities at any opportunity.

“He works with communities to get the best of them and works in partnership with them as much as possible.

“He always looks for the positives and looks to resolve any issues they may have.

“He puts into the community in terms of litter-picking which is one of his passions.

“He is a great supporter of our 24-hour litter-pick, and for the last two years he has started at 4am and did not finish until 11pm.”

How to Vote

The closing date for votes to be received is 10am on Wednesday June 19 2019.

Votes can be emailed to: star@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Alternatively, you can submit a postal vote to:

Star Awards 2019 Aberdeen City Council Business Hub 15 3rd Floor South Marischal College Broad Street Aberdeen, AB10 1AB

Your vote can also be handed in at Marischal College.