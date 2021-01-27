Stanley, 95 and Violet, 97, celebrate 75th wedding anniversary with virtual tea party

A north-east couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with a virtual tea party.

Stanley Tawse, 95, and his wife Violet, 97, are both residents at Fairview Care Home in Aberdeen.

Family members were unable to visit them yesterday to mark the pair’s 75th wedding anniversary due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, staff from the activities team at Fairview hosted a tea party for the couple on their special day – with relatives attending via Zoom.

The occasion was complete with decorations, cake and a card from the Queen.

Stanley and Violet’s daughter, Phyllis Reid, told how the couple met when they were teenagers.

© Supplied by Phyllis Reid

She said: “They both lived in Old Torry in the 20s and 30s when they were young.

“They met as teenagers during the Second World War at a dance at the Music Hall.

“Stanley was a pattern maker with various engineering companies including Henderson Engineers and Muggiemoss Paper Mill, from where he retired 30 years ago. Because he was part of a protected trade, he was not directly involved in World War 2.

“Violet was a box-maker, linked to the fish industry at Aberdeen harbour.

“They moved for a year to Luton where Stanley worked in the car industry, but they returned to Aberdeen where they have since lived.”

Stanley and Violet have another son, Stanley Tawse, who lives in Glasgow.

They also have had five grandsons, five great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters.

© Cassie McGunnigle

Phyllis, from Alford, added: “They are being very well looked after by the staff at Fairview. I can’t thank them enough for what they do.

“Although frail, they are in good health and still have their sense of humour.

“Their interests included bowling, as members of Whitehall Bowling Club and Summerhill Indoor Bowling club, and going on holiday.

“They always say that they have had a good life and are grateful for that.

“They are very family-orientated which I think helped them a lot in life.”

Fairview House general manager Arlene Campbell added: “I would like to congratulate Violet and Stanley on the celebration of their 75th wedding anniversary, on behalf of the residents and staff at Fairview House Care Home.”