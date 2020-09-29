Standards hearing for sex attack Aberdeen councillor postponed at his request

A hearing to consider the misconduct of an Aberdeen councillor convicted of sexual assault has been postponed.

A Standards Commission panel was due to gather at the city’s Town House on Tuesday to consider what action to take against Alan Donnelly.

The Torry And Ferryhill councillor, who is currently suspended, was found guilty of sexual assault after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court late last year.

He had denied touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told the former deputy lord provost he had given evidence which was “untrue” and sentenced to an eight-month supervision order, placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to pay his victim £800 in compensation.

The Standards Commission has rescheduled the hearing for Friday November 20.

It was moved, a spokeswoman said, as Donnelly had “provided evidence to demonstrate that he was unable to attend”.

The shamed councillor has resigned as a member of the Scottish Conservatives but has so far resisted calls to resign as an independent member.

The watchdog last week revealed no observers would be allowed into the Town House to observe proceedings, which will instead be streamed on www.standardscommissionscotland.org.uk.