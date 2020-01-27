Special event in Aberdeen Holocaust Memorial Day

A special event is being held in Aberdeen today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) 2020 marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.

At today’s event at Aberdeen Art Gallery, Polish band Powidok was to perform, and there was to be a presentation by pupils from Aberdeen Grammar School who recently visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.

The theme of HMD 2020 is Stand Together, and it explores how genocidal regimes throughout history have fractured societies by marginalising certain groups,

City Lord Provost Barney Crockett will welcome those attending the memorial at Aberdeen Art Gallery where there will also be a short talk from a representative of the Traveller community.

Mr Crockett said: “It’s always a special day in Aberdeen and I’ve had a personal link with it going back just under 30 years.

“I used to be director of Grampian Regional Equality Group before I was Lord Provost.

“GREC is still involved, they still play a big role today. It’s a very moving time especially with the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz.

“We’ve done a lot of work here in the past and we’ve had representation from Polish and Jewish groups who have suffered. I’m sure the people of Aberdeen will join us on the day.”

It is estimated that 1.3 million people were sent to Auschwitz in German-occupied Poland, where 1.1 million died before it was liberated by Soviet Union troops.

Dave Black, general manager GREC, said organisers had been busy planning for the anniversary for six months to raise awareness and encourage schools and communities to get involved.

He said: “It’s essential we don’t forget the horrors of the Holocaust and more recent genocides, for example in Bosnia and Rwanda.

“It’s an important opportunity for people to stand back from their busy everyday lives and look at what happened and how to prevent such atrocities happening again.

“The theme for the day is to stand together and we hope communities across the north-east will come together and stand together in solidarity with those who have lost their lives and those facing prejudice today.”