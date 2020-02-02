Estranged students in Aberdeen could gain more support

Estranged students in Aberdeen could get more support after research was commissioned to help gain a better understanding of their needs.

A Scottish Government study will look at how young people who have no parent or guardian help could be given a boost.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has campaigned for this along with charity Stand Alone and welcomed the news.

She said: “Scotland is already leading the way when it comes to widening access to higher education and I want to ensure estranged students don’t fall into a gap in support.

“These young people need to know their needs will be met if they choose to go on to study after school.”