Stallholders wanted for Aberdeen Christmas Village

The head of a business body has urged local traders to get in touch after dates for the return of Aberdeen Christmas Village were revealed.

As revealed yesterday, Broad Street and Upperkirkgate will once again host the popular festive village, which will run from November 21 until Hogmanay.

Aberdeen Inspired is on the lookout for businesses in the city centre and further afield to sign up for a stall at the Christmas in the Quad Market.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It is a unique offering within the village and we would urge traders to get in touch to find out more about getting involved.”