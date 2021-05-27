A jilted lover who stalked his former partner all the way to Glasgow and bombarded her with hundreds of phone calls has been ordered to stay away from his victim.

Stuart McIvor, 42, embarked on a four-month campaign of fear against the woman after she broke off the relationship, warning her: “Don’t get on the wrong side of me – I can be really nasty.”

The yard operator admitted shouting through the woman’s letterbox and turning up at her workplace to leave notes on her car. He told one of her colleagues she was a “lying, cheating b***h”.

On another occasion, he even followed the woman and her child to Glasgow and turned up at a social event.

He also left a chilling voicemail, warning her: “If you think your ex-boyfriend was nasty you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Mental health problems

His defence solicitor told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that McIvor had been suffering from mental health problems at the time of these incidents.

She added: “He has trouble managing his emotions and has issues with alcohol.

“Mr McIvor does understand the seriousness of his actions but he was in a desperate situation.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I take into account your background and your difficulties.

“However, I think you may have to accept your reaction to the end of a relationship went far, far beyond what others might see as a natural impulse to seek out an explanation – and you must have intimidated your former partner considerably.”

Sheriff Hodge sentenced McIvor, of Langdykes Crescent, Cove, to a 12-month non-harassment order and a year-long community payback order with a supervision requirement.

She also fined him £270.