Stalker resumed harassment of ex just weeks after release from prison

A man jailed for stalking his ex-partner resumed his harassment just weeks after his release from prison.

Arturs Lontons served a seven-month sentence for sinister threats made against his former partner and the court ordered him to stay away from her for five years.

The jilted lover was jailed in July 2020 after stalking the woman and threatening to hurt her cats if she didn’t get back with him.

The 28-year-old bombarded her with phone calls, voicemails and texts over the course of three months, threatening to turn up and cause a scene at her work and to smash up her flat.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told how, fresh from his release on those charges, he attempted to rekindle the romance during March and April last year.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that Lontons repeatedly called and messaged his ex-partner.

“She received WhatsApp messages and voice calls from the accused,” he said. “He indicated he wished to rekindle the relationship and the messages were not threatening.

“She didn’t reply to the messages or answer the call.”

He called her more than 30 times and left her dozens of messages via social media.

Relationship now ‘dead and buried’

His defence agent Iain McGregor said: “It’s a situation where Mr Lontons was reluctant to accept his relationship was at an end.

“None of the messages were threatening or abusive in any way.

“He served a significant time in HMP Grampian and since his release has moved away from Aberdeen.

“He has finally accepted his relationship is over. It is dead and buried, but that said he did breach a non-harassment order which is something taken seriously by the courts.”

He added Lontons has now moved to England where he had a new partner, child and another on the way.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Lontons, now of Corby, he had “ignored” court orders and handed him a £420 fine.

