Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Stalker resumed harassment of ex just weeks after release from prison

By Kathryn Wylie
27/10/2021, 11:45 am
Arturs Lontons leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man jailed for stalking his ex-partner resumed his harassment just weeks after his release from prison.

Arturs Lontons served a seven-month sentence for sinister threats made against his former partner and the court ordered him to stay away from her for five years.

The jilted lover was jailed in July 2020 after stalking the woman and threatening to hurt her cats if she didn’t get back with him.

The 28-year-old bombarded her with phone calls, voicemails and texts over the course of three months, threatening to turn up and cause a scene at her work and to smash up her flat.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told how, fresh from his release on those charges, he attempted to rekindle the romance during March and April last year.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that Lontons repeatedly called and messaged his ex-partner.

“She received WhatsApp messages and voice calls from the accused,” he said. “He indicated he wished to rekindle the relationship and the messages were not threatening.

“She didn’t reply to the messages or answer the call.”

He called her more than 30 times and left her dozens of messages via social media.

Relationship now ‘dead and buried’

His defence agent Iain McGregor said: “It’s a situation where Mr Lontons was reluctant to accept his relationship was at an end.

“None of the messages were threatening or abusive in any way.

“He served a significant time in HMP Grampian and since his release has moved away from Aberdeen.

“He has finally accepted his relationship is over. It is dead and buried, but that said he did breach a non-harassment order which is something taken seriously by the courts.”

He added Lontons has now moved to England where he had a new partner, child and another on the way.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Lontons, now of Corby, he had “ignored” court orders and handed him a £420 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 