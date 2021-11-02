‘Staggering’: 135 vehicles caught breaking A944 speed limit in two weeks after new camera put on site

Police have caught 135 vehicles travelling above the speed limit on an Aberdeenshire road, in the two weeks since a new mobile camera came into force.

The number of speeding incidents on the A944 between Aberdeen and Strathdon – which has a limit of 40mph – has been described by officers as “staggering”.

A section of the road near Kingswells was established as a mobile enforcement site on October 11, after five ‘injury collisions’ were recorded in five years – including a pedestrian fatality.

In 2013, 19-year-old student Benjamin Land was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa not long after he was dropped off by a taxi at the side of the road, and died a week later in hospital.

The driver of the car was later cleared of causing his death by driving carelessly.

Last month, a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two-car crash near the road’s Kemnay junction.

‘We are extremely disappointed’

The highest speed recorded in the two-week period after the camera came into force was 74mph, close to double the limit.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “We are extremely disappointed by the high number of offences detected over the initial two weeks at Kingswells, especially as a number of those detected are local to the area.

“Our aim is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.”

Roads Policing Inspector for the north-east Lorraine Mackie added: “I am disappointed to see these extremely high numbers of speeding offences.

“Dangerous or inappropriate driving will not be tolerated and we will continue to provide a visible presence and take enforcement action where necessary.

“Thankfully, on these occasions, drivers’ actions did not result in fatal or serious injury collisions but may well have done.”

