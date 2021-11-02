Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

‘Staggering’: 135 vehicles caught breaking A944 speed limit in two weeks after new camera put on site

By Craig Munro
02/11/2021, 3:11 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 5:10 pm
The A944 near Kingswells, where the mobile camera has come into force. Picture by Kath Flannery

Police have caught 135 vehicles travelling above the speed limit on an Aberdeenshire road, in the two weeks since a new mobile camera came into force.

The number of speeding incidents on the A944 between Aberdeen and Strathdon – which has a limit of 40mph – has been described by officers as “staggering”.

A section of the road near Kingswells was established as a mobile enforcement site on October 11, after five ‘injury collisions’ were recorded in five years – including a pedestrian fatality.

In 2013, 19-year-old student Benjamin Land was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa not long after he was dropped off by a taxi at the side of the road, and died a week later in hospital.

The driver of the car was later cleared of causing his death by driving carelessly.

Last month, a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two-car crash near the road’s Kemnay junction.

‘We are extremely disappointed’

The highest speed recorded in the two-week period after the camera came into force was 74mph, close to double the limit.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “We are extremely disappointed by the high number of offences detected over the initial two weeks at Kingswells, especially as a number of those detected are local to the area.

“Our aim is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.”

Roads Policing Inspector for the north-east Lorraine Mackie added: “I am disappointed to see these extremely high numbers of speeding offences.

“Dangerous or inappropriate driving will not be tolerated and we will continue to provide a visible presence and take enforcement action where necessary.

“Thankfully, on these occasions, drivers’ actions did not result in fatal or serious injury collisions but may well have done.”

