Stagecoach to release new ticket types in a bid to make lockdown travel easier

Stagecoach has unveiled plans to introduce a new flexi-ticket to meet the needs of passengers when lockdown restrictions begin to ease..

The ticket will allow customers to purchase a bundle of five tickets and will have a whole month to use them. The firm has come up with the ticket in recognition of the change in travel patterns as a result of the restrictions.

It will replace the traditional weekly megarider ticket and will be available to commuters from March 7.

Sam Greer, Stagecoach regional director for Scotland said: “Stagecoach is a business well-known for innovation and we have taken time over the past year to really understand from our customers, staff and the wider public how they want to travel in the future and how we can make it simpler for them to choose bus.

“With simpler to understand fares, more flexible tickets and the use of technology to allow customers to track where their bus is, including how busy your bus service could be through our app, this complements contactless payment facilities on all buses.

“Improving the range of our tickets available for purchase both online and through our app and introducing a range of bespoke solutions for business customers means we are well placed to welcome customers onto our services and play a key role in rebuilding the economy and reconnecting our communities when restrictions can be relaxed.”