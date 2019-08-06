Stagecoach to put brakes on Aberdeen airport service

A bus service launched earlier this year to give passengers quicker access to the airport will be withdrawn.

The 757 route began operating along the new AWPR bypass in January, providing a link between Portlethen, Newtonhill and Aberdeen International Airport.

It was introduced in January following requests from residents living in the coastal communities during feedback sessions with Stagecoach. The Evening Express revealed in June the service was at risk after the bus company had tabled proposals to axe the route.

A consultation launched by Stagecoach received more than 350 responses from customers.

Revised timetables show the 757, which was launched at the same time as the 747 bus linking Montrose and Ellon, will be withdrawn.

Stagecoach had blamed low passenger numbers as the reason for the service being cancelled.

However, the bus firm has said a number of changes will also be made to services as a result of feedback from passengers. It includes a revised 747 route to Balmedie.

A new service will also be introduced between Stonehaven and Luthermuir. The service is supported by Aberdeenshire Council and operates 10 return journeys per day, Monday to Friday, between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: “Service 757 between Portlethen and Aberdeen airport will be withdrawn due to the low level of passenger use of this service.

Connections to Aberdeen airport will continue to be available to these communities by connecting in Stonehaven to service 747 or in Aberdeen connecting to service 727, or alternatively using Kingswells Park and Ride.

David Liston, managing director of Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We have been delighted with the level of feedback we received regarding the bus network across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

“We value the views of the local communities as they allow us to ensure our plans are meeting the travel requirements of a wide range of people whether commuting to work, visiting friends, getting to college or making longer journeys using our bus services.”