Stagecoach to offer bus service to P&J Live

P&J Live is gearing up to get people to and from the new venue as easily as possible by teaming up with Stagecoach.

The bus giant has been announced as the official transport partner for the world-class complex, which is due to open later this month.

And to mark the new partnership, Stagecoach will offer free journeys to the keenly-anticipated P&J Live Open Day this Saturday, when the public will get their first look inside the building.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment sales and marketing at P&J Live, said: “It’s great to announce this exciting partnership and to be able to offer our customers dedicated services to and from the new venue.

“It’s important for us to stay accessible for all and by partnering with Stagecoach we believe this allows us to do that.”

Stagecoach will begin diverting their existing 727 service – which runs between the city centre and Aberdeen International Airport – to the P&J Live complex from today.

It will run 24 hours a day.

As part of the new partnership, Stagecoach will also provide offers, such as shuttle services between the city centre and P&J Live, for specific events.

Full details will be announced closer to event dates and trips will cost £3.50 for a single and £3.80 for a return trip.

For Saturday’s preview event – expected to attract thousands of people – Stagecoach will offer free journeys to and from the venue on presentation of an event ticket.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The £333 million venue has already secured major gigs for the coming months, including Lewis Capaldi, Gerry Cinnamon, Elton John and Michael Buble, as well as high-profile events such as Offshore Europe and Bricklive.

Commercial director at Stagecoach North Scotland Daniel Laird added: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes with P&J Live to develop a partnership which will benefit those travelling to P&J Live for business or pleasure.

“We’re delighted to be able to serve the venue with our popular JET 727 route, offering direct connections 24 hours a day to Aberdeen International Airport and key destinations across the city. Additionally, our dedicated event shuttle services will be ideal for those heading to P&J Live for a great night out at music, comedy and entertainment events.

“We’re looking forward to playing a part in the success of this fantastic new facility for Aberdeen.”