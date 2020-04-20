Stagecoach recognises Aberdeen employee for service to community

A Stagecoach employee has been recognised for his commitment to keeping communities connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daryl Mitchell has worked for the firm for seven years, having joined the company as a bus driver. He now works in a team of bus station controllers.

He also heads up Track and Street Grampian, a car club established 9 years ago which has recently diversified to offer support to vulnerable people in the region.

Daryl and fellow members of the car club identified the need for a delivery service of care packages to vulnerable people in the region and were overwhelmed by the demand and the support provided from local businesses.

Companies donated milk, bread, pasta, tinned foods, nappies and medicines for Daryl and the car club team to distribute as required to those most in need.

The demand reached such a high that the club had to source additional premises to store all the items being donated.

Daryl said: “When we started this at the end of March we were delivering more than 100 free care packages each week, making deliveries 7 days a week.

“I’m really proud to have been able to make a difference in the community with the help of the members of the club and know we will continue to rally together to offer this service for as long as there is demand.”

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “I am really pleased to have people like Daryl working for the company in Aberdeen Bus Station.

“It is in these times of need we always see the community step up to support each other and Daryl and all the members of the car club are doing a fantastic job in caring for others in what is a challenging time for everyone.”

Stagecoach started to celebrate its heroes from across the UK this month and Daryl was the second employee to be recognised as a Stagecoach Hero for his service to the community.