Stagecoach proposes changes to north-east bus routes

Bus services in a north-east community could be set for changes.

Stagecoach is currently considering responses given during a public consultation on planned changes to its routes.

If the changes go ahead, new timetables will come into effect on April 6.

The X17 service could be split into services 4, 5 and 6.

The Kingswells Park and Ride service would also run every 10 minutes rather than every 15 minutes.

More morning services would also be run and a route revision would mean passengers could travel direct from Countesswells to Union Square.