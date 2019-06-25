Stagecoach launches new Aberdeen route

The first public transport route serving a new Aberdeen community has officially been launched.

Stagecoach North Scotland’s 44 service, which serves Countesswells and terminates at Kingswells Park and Ride, began yesterday.

The new service will operate every half hour, six days a week, Monday-Saturday.

Fares will provide through travel to the city centre from Countesswells, valid on both the 44 and X17 services.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Daniel Laird, commercial director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are committed to making bus travel easy for everyone and we have worked closely with Countesswells Development Limited to design a service that offers an affordable and frequent connection to both Aberdeen and Westhill for the new community.

“The new service will benefit from the range of advances we have introduced in travelling by bus including live bus tracking through our mobile app and contactless payment facilities on board.”