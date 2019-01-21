Stagecoach launches first bus service on Aberdeen bypass

Holidaymakers heading for Aberdeen’s airport can make use of new bus routes from today.

Stagecoach has revamped its timetable to make it easy for jetsetters to reach Aberdeen International Airport by bus.

A new 747 route has been introduced and will run hourly throughout most of the day between Montrose and Ellon using the AWPR.

The service runs from Montrose to Stonehaven before serving Kingswells Park and Ride and the airport. It continues to Ellon and some journeys will also extend to Cruden Bay and Peterhead.

Stagecoach has also introduced the 757 service to link the airport with Portlethen and Newtonhill.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Residents provided feedback in a timetable consultation requesting a service be introduced to the airport rather than connecting to 747 in Stonehaven.

“On reviewing the feedback Stagecoach has been able to introduce service 757 shaped by the feedback from these communities.

“The 757 service will operate up to every hour daily to the airport and will also stop at Kingswells Park and Ride.

“The park and ride will benefit from both of the new bus services and as a result journeys from the popular Park and Ride site to the airport will be available by bus up to every 30 minutes, daily.”