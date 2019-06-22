Stagecoach could withdraw north-east bus service to Aberdeen airport

A bus service launched earlier this year to give passengers quicker access to Aberdeen airport could be withdrawn.

The 757 route began operating along the new AWPR bypass in January, providing a direct link between Portlethen, Newtonhill and Aberdeen International Airport.

It was introduced in January following requests from residents living in the coastal communities during feedback sessions with Stagecoach.

However, it could now be scrapped under proposals tabled by the transport firm.

Stagecoach is currently reviewing its routes and is proposing a number of changes to its network across the north of Scotland.

Revised timetables have been suggested and under the proposals the 757, which was launched at the same time as the 747 bus linking Montrose and Ellon, will be withdrawn.

In an update on its website Stagecoach said: “This service was introduced following requests from customers and stakeholders to introduce links from the Portlethen area to Aberdeen Airport.

“Unfortunately, despite constructive discussions with stakeholder groups, the level of patronage has been very low.

“It is therefore not sustainable for us to continue to operate this service.

“Connections to Aberdeen Airport will still be available at Stonehaven and Kingswells Park and Ride on service 747, or in Aberdeen city centre using Jet 727.”

Residents have now been invited to have their say on the proposed changes.

A consultation has been launched by the bus firm to gather feedback which ends on Friday.

Several public consultation events have been set up, including a session at Kemnay Town Hall on Monday from 12.30-2.30pm and at Aberdeen bus station from 3pm-5pm on Tuesday.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “Our plans to revise our network in August follow a thorough analysis of the performance of our bus services and also take on board feedback from our customers, stakeholders and staff.

“We continually monitor our services and these revisions will allow us to improve our reliability and use all of our resources in the best way to meet the demand for bus travel across the region.

“All feedback received helps us to ensure we have optimised departure times and routes and we would be grateful for all comments by Friday June 28 either via email or in person at one of the events we will be hosting or attending.”

The new timetables could be launched on August 19.

For more information, and a full list of changes to the bus network, visit bit.ly/2WXAi0G