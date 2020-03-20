Stagecoach bus services to change in north-east as firm follows social distancing guidelines

Stagecoach bus services in the north-east are to change from Monday, following new government advice around social distancing.

A reduced timetable will be in operation in Aberdeenshire and Moray as a result.

The majority of bus services will operate on a Sunday timetable, with additional services in the morning for those commuting to work.

Discounted bus travel is available for NHS staff commuting with Aberdeen in zone two, which covers Balmedie, Westhill and Portlethen.

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “The safety of customers and employees is at the heart of everything we do and the majority of the workforce can’t work from home.

“We also know our bus services play a vital role in keeping the country running and ensuring key sector personnel get to work.”