Stagecoach Bluebird reaches final of Scottish Transport Awards

Stagecoach Bluebird has made the final in two categories at the Scottish Transport Awards following their £3.5 million investment in 15 brand new vehicles for Service 35 in March 2019.

Stagecoach Bluebird’s Service 35 fleet of electric hybrids have been recognised in the Best Bus Service category, as well as Contribution to Sustainable Transport.

This is the fifth consecutive year for Stagecoach Bluebird at the awards, having won a title in 2017 for the Jet 727 service, which picked up the Best Bus Service title following an impressive period of growth in passenger numbers since 2014.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “I’m really proud our Service 35 has gained this recognition for the improvements we’ve delivered over the last 18 months.

“The service operates out of our depot in Macduff and the service making it to the final is testament to the commitment of the team in Macduff providing a quality service keeping the communities connected.”

The fleet was introduced in March 2019, replacing coaches, and provides around 45% more capacity for those travelling on the service.

The easy access has also improved the boarding experience for customers with mobility restrictions and has also reduced boarding times for wheelchair users.

The awards are set to take place in Glasgow on Thursday September 24.